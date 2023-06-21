Chiefs and people of Doryumu demonstrate against deplorable roads 

Chiefs and people of Doryumu in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday demonstrated against the deplorable state of road networks in the area.

The residents, who came out in their numbers, clad in red and black to depict their sadness about the situation, danced, sang, and displayed placards to back their demand.

Some of the placards read: “CE, Stop Using Quarry Waste to Fill our Roads”, “We are Tired of Buying Spare Parts All the Time”, “Enough is Enough’, “The Dust is Killing Us”, and “We Breathe Dust”, among others.

Nene Anorbaah Sasraku II, a sub-chief of Doryumu, addressing the media, said the road issue was serious, questioning why the district that housed more than half of the country’s quarry sites, where road materials were carted from, had been left with such deplorable roads.

Nene Sasraku said they supplied almost half of the needed granite stones, which they used for road construction, and therefore called on the government to fix their roads for them to make movement and trading easy for residents and commuters.

He said when boarding a vehicle from Doryumu to Ashaiman, drivers tell them that because of the poor nature of their roads, they increased the fare, a situation he said was beyond the financial capabilities of the ordinary residents.

Asafoatse Nartey Otsifu IV, a traditional leader at Doryumu, also reiterated the need to fix the roads for them as he narrated how drivers’ alight passengers at Agormeda when commuting from Koforidua in the Eastern Region to the town with the excuse that the road was too bad.

He said, “From here to town, when it rains, Ashaiman drivers refuse to load to Doryumu; the quarry sites are on our land, so what’s the issue.”

He pleaded with the government that just as they see what had been done for other parts of the country, their plights should also be considered.

Source: GNA