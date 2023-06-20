Police arrests football coach for attacking referee during match

The police have arrested Napari Suheru, a football coach, for attacking a referee on Saturday during a Division 1B football match on a pitch near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The injured referee was rushed to a hospital for medical assistance.

A news brief from the police said the suspect, who was in police custody would be put before Court to face justice.

It said meanwhile, as police investigation into the attack continued, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, had engaged Mr Kurt Okraku, Chairman of the Ghana Football Association and Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority on the matter.

He urged them to notify the police ahead of all football matches in the lower leagues as done for the Premier League for the police to put adequate measures in place to ensure security, law and order during the matches.

