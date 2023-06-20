Court grants businessman bail over issuing false cheque

A businessman has been granted a GH¢10,000.00 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court for issuing a false cheque.

The accused person, Mr Richmond Worgbah, was said to have issued a false cheque of GH¢100,000.00 to the complainant, Madam Barbara Franklin Torsoo. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah adjourned the case to July 17, 2023.

Prosecution told the court that the complainant, Madam Torsoo, is a civil servant and a resident of McCarthy Hill, a suburb of Accra.

It said the accused on the other hand is a businessman and a resident of the same place.

Prosecution said, on May.16, 2022, the accused entered into an agreement with the complainant for her shop at McCarthy Hill.

Both parties arrived at a cost of GH¢42.000.00 for a three-year lease.

It said the accused made an upfront payment of GH¢32,000.00 with an outstanding balance of GH¢10,000.00 to be paid in January 2023.

All efforts made by the complainant to redeem the outstanding amount from the accused after the due time proved futile.

Prosecution said the accused after renting the facility converted it into a pub which was actively patronized.

It said the accused reached out to one Cecilia Franklin Torsoo, the younger sister of the complainant and a witness, in this case to intercede for him.

The accused later wrote a promissory note dated March 6,2023 through the witness to the complainant pledging to pay the remaining amount by April 6, 2023.

Prosecution said the accused on April 17, 2023, issued and signed an open cheque with face value of GhS10,000.00 bearing the name of “KINGS & QUEENS SPA & GROOMING” through Cecilia Franklin Torsoo to be handed over to the complainant to settle the debt.

It said the accused assured the complainant that she or any of her suppliers or clients could present the cheque on April 18, 2023.

The complainant who owed a supplier by name Mathilda Amissah- Nyarko, released the cheque to the said supplier to cash the amount on April 18, 2023, but the cheque was dishonoured by Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited North Industrial Area Branch.

Prosecution said the accused was informed about the development and he asked them to present it the next day.

The cheque was subsequently presented on April 20 and April 25, 2023, at the same Bank and Branch and again dishonoured on all occasions on the grounds that, the accused did not have adequate funds in the account.

Prosecution said the complainant reported the accused to the police and after investigations he was charged to appear before court.

Source: GNA