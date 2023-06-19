Businessman accused of multiple sale of land on GH¢900,000.00 bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢900,000.00 bail with two sureties to a businessman over an alleged multiple sale of land.

One of Benjamin Ransford Tetteh’s sureties should be justified at half of the amount of the bail sum.

He was ordered by the Court presided over by Mrs Naa Quarshie to report to the Police twice in a month until the final determination of the case.

Tettey, who is accused of selling the land to Mr Samuel Odametey Mensah, at 38,580 Euros and Joseph Okpoti Anang at GH¢350,000.00, has denied the offence.

He will make his next appearance in Court on July 5, 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the Court that Mr Mensah, the first complainant is a teacher whilst Anang, the second complainant, an aluminium fabricator, all residents of Teshie in the Greater Accra Region.

He said Tetteh, the accused person is 61, a businessman and a resident of Teshie.

Detective Chief Inspector Anquandah said in November 2021, one Hanna Osabutey, 82, a neighbour, approached Tetteh on behalf of the first complainant in respect of a parcel of land behind his residence, being offered for sale.

After bargaining, a price of GH¢350,000.00 was agreed upon of which a cash sum of €38,580 was paid to the accused as part payment. After the said payment was made, accused person ran away, the Court heard.

Prosecution said after several efforts were made to locate the accused person failed, the first complainant lost interest in the said land and demanded for a refund of his money.

He said the accused person agreed and promised to refund the cash should he find a new buyer.

Detective Chief Inspector Anquandah said in December 2022, the second complainant also approached the accused person in respect of the same parcel of land at GH¢600,000.00 of which an initial payment of GH¢350,000.00 was made to the accused person yet upon receipt of the cash, he failed to refund the first complainant’s money.

He however went ahead to prevent second complainant from developing the said parcel of land with reasons that he had not finished payment.

He said when a report was made to the Police, efforts made to reach or trace the accused person proved futile.

A warrant of arrest was obtained from the court and circulated which in effect led to the arrest of the accused person, Prosecution said.

He said accused person admitted in his investigation cautioned statement to have taken monies from both complainants in respect of the said parcel of land.

Source: GNA