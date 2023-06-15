Ghanaian envoys must champion Africa’s development agenda – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaian envoys to work effectively to aid the implementation of Africa’s common development agenda.

They should strengthen diplomatic ties, liaising with the host governments, towards achieving the goals of the continent’s sustainable development agenda.

They also ought to demonstrate commitment to resolving issues that threaten the continent’s progress.

These include climate change, the scourge of armed conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism.

President Nana Akufo-Addo gave the charge when he presented letters of accreditation to six new envoys, at a ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra.

They include: Mr. Samuel Yao Kumah, the High Commissioner to Australia, Ms Doris Adzo Denyo Brese, Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Mr Mohammed Habib Idris, Ambassador to Kuwait, Mr Kingsford Amoako, Ambassador to Liberia.

The others are: Mr Mark Michael Entsie, Ambassador to Libya, and Mr Alex Owiredu Adu, Ambassador to Niger.

In an address, the President reminded the envoys of their core duties, urging them to promote and protect the image of Ghana at all times.

“You represent a country that as a result of commendable conduct of the Ghanaian people is regarded as one of the most stable on the African continent,” he stated.

“It has a functioning democracy, governed by respect of the Rule of Law, individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability anchored on the separation of powers.

“We are considered a beacon of democracy in Africa. You are the most visible symbol of our country out there, and in all your actions, you must guard jealously our country’s image. I am confident this is a charge you will keep.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that the envoys would live up to expectation as they had distinguished themselves in the public service of the country.

They were, therefore, eminently fit to represent the country in their respective places of accreditation, he emphasised.

“Ghana is on very good terms with all the countries to which you have been posted, our bilateral simulation stands several decades, and our ties of cooperation remain strong.

“Your role is to deepen these even further, as well as explore new areas of effective cooperation that will inure to the mutual benefit of our respective populations,” the President noted.

It is expected of them to constantly seek new development opportunities, attract and facilitate foreign investments into the country for rapid progress and prosperity buoyed by the continued transformation of the restructure of the Ghanaian economy.

The appointment of the envoys, who have all reached the apex as career diplomats, is in accordance with Article 74 (1) of the country’s Constitution.

Source: GNA