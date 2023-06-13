OSP declares Charles Bissue wanted for corruption and corruption related offences

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a ‘Wanted’ notice for Charles Bissue, a former presidential staffer.

According to the notice issued today, Bissue, described as a student and former presidential staffer is wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles and gold nuggets and use of public office for profit.

Bissue is currently entangled in two cases with the OSP. One case is a civil one and the other is criminal.

In the civil case, Bissue has filed an application on December 23, 2022, and subsequently amended the application January 4, 2023, to restrain the OSP from investigating and prosecuting him over allegations made by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a documentary titled; “Galamsey Fraud” that was published in February 2019.

Bissue’s argument is that The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has exonerate in that matter after an investigation.

The CID has said in a final report, concluding that Mr Bissue did not circumvent the laid down procedures of the IMCIM to favour ORR Resource Enterprise, the company at the centre of the incident.

In the criminal case however, Bissue and Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng who together worked on the IMCIM, have both been invited to answer questions as suspects, but they have refused to report to the OSP.

Bissue is therefore, wanted, in relation to that case, according to information obtained from the website of the OSP.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi