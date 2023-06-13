Four remanded over murder of GPHA Marketing Manager

Four suspects have been remanded in custody by a Tema District Magistrate Court on murder charges related to the assassination of Mrs Josephine Asante, the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Tema Port.

They are Frederick Owusu Oppong, popularly known as Kojo Owusu, Richard Kwabena Kwakye, commonly known as Kwabena Boateng, Dominic Owusu and Christian Adjei, her houseboy.

After the attorneys for two of the accused persons told the court of a bail application they had filed at the High Court, they were remanded by the court, which was presided over by Ms Benedicta Antwi, to reappear in two weeks.

They were accused of murder in violation of section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) and two charges of conspiracy to conduct a crime in violation of sections 23 (1) and 40 of the Act.

After arriving home at dawn from a senior staff party on January 13, 2019, the deceased was discovered dead in her bedroom later. She lived in the EMEFS Estates neighbourhood in Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram District.

Christian Adjei, her houseboy, and her personal driver Amos Apeku were later detained during an inquiry and brought before the court for preliminary hearings.

The two were released from custody by the court on January 26, 2023, based on recommendations from the Attorney-General’s Department after undergoing numerous judicial procedures since their arrest.

However, to help with the investigation, officials from the Ghana Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Cold Case Unit re-arrested them.

