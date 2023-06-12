Next NDC government will jail all corrupt NPP officials – Sherry Ayittey

Ms Sherry Ayitey, the First Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the next NDC government will deal drastically with any official of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led-government found to have engaged in corruptible acts.

The veteran NDC member stated that the NDC led government would enforce the law on corruption and that, “those who need to go to prison would go to prison, those whose property need to be confiscated by the state to pay for the money they have stolen, would be done.

“The NPP government has borrowed more than twice what we did, and the sad aspect is that the government has failed to explain to Ghanaians what they have used the money for.

“Our roads, water, schools, and unemployment among others are not the best so, what are they using the money for?”, she queried.

Ms. Ayitey said this at the party’s 31st-anniversary celebration at Ningo-Gangan in the Assin North Constituency of the Central Region ahead of the by-election slated for Tuesday, June 27.

She recounted the struggles of the party from the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), through the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) to NDC, and said the party was working hard to win the by-election and 2024 general elections.

According to her, the party was focused on taking up the mantle of leadership to restore hope for the country as the NDC had contributed to the development of the country more than any political party in the Fourth Republic.

She said in the health, economic, educational, energy, and water sectors, the party’s delivery while in government was unmatched.

“We have performed better during our tenure in office than our opponents who have used propaganda to throw the dust into the eyes of the people. Therefore, we have every reason to celebrate the party’s 31 years in existence. We have a better record than others.

“To the Ghanaian people and the NPP, I can say without any fear of condemnation that there is no political party as successful as the NDC.

“I say without fear of contradiction that, there is no political party that has contributed to the economic, social, and democratic transformation of the country more than the NDC,” Ns Ayitey stressed.

According to her, the party made immense contribution to Ghana’s status as a beacon of hope for democracy in Africa, and that the country owed it to former President Rawlings and the NDC for a liberalized economy that allowed for private participation in the economic management of Ghana and not the NPP.

Ms Ayitey said the Akufo-Addo government was driving the country in the wrong direction with its negative policies and the deliberate collapse of businesses owned by people perceived to be non-supporters of the NPP.

She, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections to create prosperity for all and work hard to provide jobs and reduce economic hardship.

On behalf of the minority Members of Parliament (MPs), Mr. Richard Mensah, the MP for Gomoa West, appealed to the electorates in the Assin North Constituency not to be swayed by the vile propaganda of the NPP against Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC Parliamentary candidate.

He gave assurance of the determination of the Minority in Parliament, the grassroots, and all other structures of the party to rescue the country from the non-performing NPP government.

He described Mr. Quayson as an astute politician who has lived a dignified life worthy of emulation and must be supported to bring more development to the people.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications officer of the NDC, reaffirmed calls to deal ruthlessly with all government appointees found to have sidestepped the laws in their dealings.

“We are focused on re-equipping, re-tooling, and re-positioning our party to prepare ourselves to win the next election to form the next government,” he added.

Source: GNA