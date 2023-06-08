Ghana Enterprises Agency launches GH¢12m grant support programme for PWDs owned businesses

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) has launched the Persons With Disabilities (PWD) Enterprise Support Programme to help improve businesses owned by PWDs.

The programme, under the World Bank supported Ghana Economic Transformation Project, will provide technical and grant support worth about GH¢12 million to 150 owned businesses of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The PWD Enterprise Support Programme will provide technical assistance in forms of modules that will equip the SMEs with the basic knowledge of how to utilize technology to augment their operational capacity, business plan development and marketing to help attract investments and funding.

The programme will focus on agribusiness, transport and logistics, construction firms, manufacturing, hospitality and Information Communication Technology, among others.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Stephen Amoah said the initiative is intended to foster job creation and the competitiveness of PWDs in the country.

“I’m pleased to see many enthusiastic people gathered here who are eager to contribute to our country’s development. These are individuals who have the resilience and willingness to make a difference.”

The objective is to promote inclusive economic growth and gender equality. This time round. The persons with disability Enterprise Support Programme will focus on promoting the welfare of enterprises owned by persons with disability through business and financial management.

“Supporting persons with disabilities is essential for upholding quality inclusivity and fostering economic empowerment,” he said.

Dr Amoah said the interventions and programmes would allow the government to provide training capacity development, funding access to market and technology to enable the enterprises to scale their businesses and transition into the next stage of growth, thereby improving the ability to increase sales and exports.

Dr Amoah said the government’s strategic objective was to foster a job creation and income generation through the promotion of new and existing micro small and medium enterprises.

“Furthermore, we strive to improve their competitiveness to enhance your participation and contribution to the Ghanaian economy based on a guiding principle to promote equity in terms of gender with a strong focus on women and the vulnerable this project will be sensitive to the needs of PWDs.”

Country Director of the World Bank, Pierre Frank Laporte stated that the programme will generally contribute to the growth of the private sector.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Enterprises Agency Kosi Yankey-Ayeh said the programme was designed in partnership and consultation with persons with disabilities, various associations to ensure that it addressed challenges faced by PWDs.

Fund sizes will be approved and disbursed based on the firm’s capacity to absorb the new investments and the grants may be used for equipment repair and equipment installation, working capital expenditure including raw material costs, rental payments and product certification.

