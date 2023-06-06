Supreme Court releases judgment on Gyakye Quayson 

The Supreme Court on Monday June 5, 2023, released its full judgment ordering Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its records as a Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.

A seven-member panel presided over by Justice Jones Dotse in a unanimous decision on May 17, 2023, ruled that the Electoral Commission acted unconstitutionally in allowing him (Quayson) to contest the 2020 Parliamentary Election without proof of him renouncing his Canadian Citizenship.

Mr Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of Assin Bereku, the Plaintiff, had obtained judgment from the Cape Coast High Court nullifying Quayson’s election because of his Canadian Citizenship.

Below is the 35-page judgment of the Supreme Court dated Monday, June 5, 2023, and signed by the Registrar of the Supreme Court.

Source: GNA