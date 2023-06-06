Saudi Ambassador-designate presents Letters of Credence to Deputy Foreign Minister 

Mr Sultan Abdulrahman Al Dakhel, the incoming Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ghana, has presented his Open Letters of Credence to Mr Thomas Mbomba, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and shared with the Ghana News Agency said during the meeting, Mr Al Dakhel expressed his readiness to further deepen the Ghana-Saudi relations for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

On his part, Mbomba commended the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for cooperating with Ghana in the fields of education, energy, and health.

He indicated the Government’s commitment to promote the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda, and the need to boost cooperation in the field of trade and investment.

Mr Mbomba also extended an invitation to the Saudi business community to explore business opportunities in Ghana.

He added that Ghana was the gateway to Africa and thereby serves as a launchpad for Saudi businesses to access the wider market provided by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

The Deputy Minister extended appreciation to the former Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Meshal Hamdan Al-Rogi for his commitment and contribution to the sustained growth of Ghana-Saudi relations and hoped that the Ambassador-designate would continue the good works of his predecessor to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Source: GNA