District Court grants bail to 21 suspects in Lukula conflict

The Tamale District Court on Monday granted bail to 21 suspects arrested in connection with the recent conflict at Lukula in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

Mr Justice Amadu Issifu, who presided over the court, upon listening to arguments from the defence counsel, granted the suspects bail of GHc6,000 each with one surety to be justified.

The case had been adjourned to June 23, 2023.

The suspects were charged on four counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit rioting with weapon, rioting with weapon, conspiracy to commit crime to wit causing unlawful damage and causing unlawful damage.

On Friday, June 2, Police arrested about 118 persons in connection with the conflict, which was believed to have stemmed from a land dispute between Gonjas and the Mamprusis at Lukula.

The suspects were taken to Tamale for screening where 87 of them were released, and the rest put before the court.

Source: GNA