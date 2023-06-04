Government’s initiatives towards youth development ineffective – Dr Rawlings 

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle Klottey, says the government’s initiatives and programmes geared towards youth development in the country are not changing the lives of the youth.

“They are propaganda. They have all the nice words; youth in Agric, YouStart, etc, but these are not changing the lives of our young people,” she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said this during a lecture to mark the 44th Anniversary of the June 4 uprising at Hohoe in the Volta Region, on the theme: “Saving our Democracy: The spirit of June 4.”

She said the government must recognise the aspirations of the youth and channel its policies to meet those aspirations instead of “forcing people to do what sounds nice on paper. This is not how you build a nation”.

The country’s democracy, which was 30 years and running, was built on a foundation of discipline, integrity, accountability and transparency, she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings urged members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be proud of their heritage, have the courage to fight injustice and not be divided, especially on tribal or religious grounds.

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu and Minority Chief Whip, said party members must uphold the vision of the founders and sacrifice to ensure the NDC won power in 2024.

He said the 2024 general election would not be a challenging task if the members believed in the June 4 uprising.

Mr Samuel Ablakwa Okudzeto, the North Tongu MP, said the NDC must work hard to reclaim the Hohoe Parliamentary Seat from the New Patriotic Party.

The young people in the party must reflect on the story of courage and sacrifice of late former President Jerry John Rawlings and speak against injustice and destruction to make the necessary impact, he said.

Mr Eric Bortey, the General Secretary, June 4th Movement, said the celebration helped the citizens to know the history of the NDC adding that the factors that led to the uprising included high cost of goods and services, which were still persistent.

Alhaji Farouk Gyamodie, the Volta Regional Chairman, June 4 Movement, said bad governance, political arrogance, corruption, shortage of commodities and tribalism were some events that led to the June 4 uprising.

“The period of Supreme Military Council (SMC) I and II was full of misery. Ghanaians were looking and waiting patiently for a messiah.”

He said basic commodities such as matches, sugar, soap, toilet rolls, which were in short supply, were given new baptismal names as “essential commodities.”

“The story of June 4 must be told daily, weekly, monthly and yearly.”

Aside the declaration and celebration of Independence on March 6, 1957, the only event that brought joy to all Ghanaians was the June 4 uprising, Mr Antwi Bosiako, a member of the June 4 Movement, said.

Source: GNA