Ghana Fire Service honours 17 women for their outstanding performances

The Fire Service Ladies Association (FISLA) has honoured 17 firewomen in the service for their outstanding performances.

The awardees included Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Gifty Sarpong Mensah, DCFO Fanny Simpson, DCFO Frances Rockson, DCFO Heroine Boakye, and DCFO Daniella Mawusi Sarpong.

The rest were Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Olivia Ayem, ACFO I Jennifer Naa Yarley Quaye, ACFO Roberta Aggrey-Ghanson, ACFO I Doris Lamptey, Leading Firewoman Rita Akoto, Assistant Group Officer (AGO) Rosemary Azure, and AGO Vida Nima, of the Northern Region.

Group Officer I (GO I) Matilda Tsinigo of the Central Region, Division Officer III (DO III) Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo for being the outstanding sportswoman, DO I Christiana Araba Osoba-George outstanding executive member, DO I Faustina, outstanding Regional Fire Service Ladies Association (FISLA) president, and ACFO I RTD Dora Kwafo.

The Chief Fire Officer, Julius A. Kuunuor, and the Mrs Adelaide Annor-Kumi, the Chief Director Ministry for the Interior were also honoured for their unflinching support.

The ceremony held in Accra was themed; “FISLA our Role in Gender and Women Empowerment.”

Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, the Chief Director Ministry for the Interior, while congratulating the awardees urged women to work extra hard to get the recognition they deserved.

“It is my conviction, however, that empowering women in all aspects of our national development will go a long way to promote safety and human security,” she stated.

Mrs Anno-Kumi said the inclusion of women in the security architecture of the country gives it a soft flavour.

She said the dexterity of paying attention to details contributes to the effective delivery of their core mandate as a Security Agency that is mandated to fight fires.

The Chief Director said the issue of gender parity in Security Agencies like the GNFS always comes into question especially when institutions used to be the preserve of men.

“I must commend Mr Julius Kuunor, the Chief Fire Officer for appointing female officers well qualified and deserved to positions of higher responsibility.

She said five of the Sustainable Development Goals seek to agender equality and empower all women and girls not only as their fundamental human right but as a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world.

Women have made progress over the last decades. We are therefore hopeful that by the end of 2030, more progress would be made.

Mrs Anno-Kumi while pledging the government’s continuous support for the GNFS urged the women to strive harder to ensure that the gains they have made so far were not eroded.

“I desire to see the appointment of a female Chief Fire Officer very soon, FISLA, it should be your aim; aim high and you can achieve this feat,” she stated.

Mr Julius A. Kuunuor, the Chief Fire Officer of the GNFS, speaking on how far the service has come in its transformation agenda said he was happy how gender and women empowerment was yielding dividends in the service.

“I am waiting for the day a female officer shall be appointed as Chief Fire Officer. I, therefore, call on you all, especially the young ones to learn and work hard in operational as well as administrative duties to acquaint themselves,” he added.

The CFO encouraged firewomen to associate themselves with FISLA to empower and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the service.

He said the focus of the service now was to ensure a fire-free Ghana through intensive public fire safety education and urged them to rally around the Director-in-charge of fire safety to enable them to reduce fire outbreaks to 60 per cent by December 2023.

ACFO I Doris Lamptey, the Tema Regional Commander and President of FISLA, speaking on the mandate of the Association called for members’ collective responsibility to continue advocating for gender equality, to create an environment where women’s voices were heard, and their potential fully realized.

She assured that the association had formulated a comprehensive plan that encompasses various initiatives and programs to enable them to excel in their respective fields.

Source: GNA