Ghanaians urged to substitute refined sugar with natural sweeteners

Dr Zuleila Fuseini, the Physician Specialist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema, has advised the public to substitute refined sugar with natural sweeteners for a healthy lifestyle.

“Refined sugar may be natural, but it has been processed, which may be linked to a high increased risk of many conditions such as diabetes, either type one or type two, when consumed without moderation,” she said.

Dr Fuseini said this in Tema at the Ghana News Agency’s “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility!” weekly programme to promote health-related communication and information dissemination to influence life choices.

Speaking on “Diabetes Mellitus” resulting from high blood glucose, Dr Fuseini urged the public to cut down on refined sugar intake as the body required about 100 calories daily, or approximately six teaspoons of sugar, which could be obtained from the food consumed daily.

“The foods we consume, such as beverages, and diets that contain carbohydrates, among others, have complex sugar in them, therefore our total consumption should not be more than 100 calories; hence, the need to be moderate in refined sugar intake to help maintain a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

“Diabetic patients are advised to take natural sweeteners like honey, which is healthier due to its natural content and nutritional benefits.”

The symptoms of diabetes include frequent urination, excessive eating, sores slow to heal, unintentional weight loss, numbness, and extreme hunger, which indicate a high content of sugar in the blood.

“With all these symptoms, one needs to seek immediate medical attention for them to be treated or managed,” she advised.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager, Ghana News Agency, called for established professional links between health and media professionals for accelerated health promotion.

“We must work together to promote a healthy society, while health professionals deal with the main health issues, the media can assist in the dissemination of health news and promote environmental cleanliness through sensitisation and education.”

Source: GNA