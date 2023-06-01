Israel Economic and Trade Mission discuss agricultural opportunities with sector players

Representatives of Israel Economic and Trade Mission in Ghana have held discussions with some players in the agricultural sector in the Northern Region to explore collaborative opportunities in the areas of agriculture, agro-technology, and food production for sustainable development.

It was also to facilitate connections between Israeli companies and their Ghanaian counterparts focusing on sectors such as agricultural technology with the aim to facilitate knowledge transfer, create business opportunities, and contribute to the development and prosperity of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

Participants during the discussions included representatives of various cooperatives in the agricultural sector, seed producers, grain and livestock farmers, regional directors of some state agencies amongst others.

Mr Yaniv Tessel, Head of Israel Economic and Trade Mission in Ghana, during the discussions in Tamale, said “Israel has a rich history of agricultural innovation, and we are eager to share our expertise and technologies with Ghana.”

He added that “We offer a range of advanced solutions that can significantly enhance agricultural practices. Key technologies and inputs we would like to offer include small and large-scale precise irrigation systems, climate-smart seeds, advanced agronomic practices, and cutting-edge agri-inputs such as advanced fertilizers.”

He said the technologies had been proven to increase productivity, improve resource efficiency, and strengthen the resilience of farming systems.

Mr Tessel announced that “We envision the establishment of demonstration farms where local farmers can witness firsthand the benefits and effectiveness of our agricultural practices. These farms will serve as knowledge-sharing platforms allowing farmers to learn new techniques and adapt them to their specific contexts using Israeli technology.”

Madam Hawa Musah, Northern Regional Director of Agriculture, who represented the Regional Minister, urged local players in the agricultural sector to take advantage of the opportunity to explore the Israeli agricultural technologies to improve production and their businesses.

Participants shared challenges they faced in agricultural production such as unpredictable rainfall patterns, poor seeds amongst others and expressed their desire to acquire the Israeli irrigation technology and seeds to improve crop production.

The meeting was facilitated by Agrihouse Foundation, an organisation promoting knowledge exchange, capacity-building, and innovative practices as well as working to strengthen the agricultural ecosystem and enhance the livelihoods of farmers and communities.

Source: GNA