Ghana to host UN Peacekeeping Ministerial summit in December

Ghana will host the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial summit from December 5 to 6, Mr Thomas Mbomba, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has disclosed.

The UN Peacekeeping Ministerial is an important opportunity for Member States to come together in a collective effort to strengthen the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations and their impact on the communities they serve.

Mr Mbomba made the disclosure in Accra during a flag raising and wreath laying ceremony in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on the theme “Peace Begins with Me: 75 Years of UN Peacekeeping.”

This year’s theme recognizes the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers, past and present, including more than 4200 who have given their lives under the UN flag.

Mr Mbomba said it was a momentous time for Ghana, to be entrusted with the privilege of hosting the upcoming Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference.

He said this significant event would bring together leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities facing UN peacekeeping operations.

He noted that the event would provide a platform to share experiences, exchange best practices, and strengthen partnerships in their collective pursuit of sustainable peace.

“During the conference, we will focus on critical issues such as the protection of civilians, improving the safety and security of peacekeepers, advancing the women, Peace, and Security agenda, and strengthening the performance and accountability of peacekeeping operations,” Mr Mbomba said.

“We aim to harness the collective wisdom and experiences of the international community to identify innovative solutions and strategies that will shape the future of UN peacekeeping.”

He said the changing nature and specifics of modern conflicts, complicated by terrorist threats, and dire humanitarian and socio-economic situations, pose a challenge to the international community.

He reiterated that it was regrettable that despite the noble mission that the Blue Helmets carry out every day in extremely difficult and dangerous conditions, they continue to witness an upsurge in conflicts and war situations in many parts of the world.

He said this underscores the need for continued support from Member States and communities to enable UN Peacekeepers to carry out their mandate effectively.

He said the deliberate targeting of peacekeepers was a cause of deep concern to the Government of Ghana.

“We mourn the loss of those personnel who have paid the ultimate price with their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

“We commend the selfless contribution of all peacekeepers of the UN, the African Union, and regional organizations who are carrying out their duties honourably.”

He also expressed his condolences to the Member States and families of those killed in action.

Mr Mbomba said in line with Ghana’s commitment to international peace, the nation supports the view that international peacekeeping must evolve to better respond to the dramatic changes in the nature and scale of armed conflict.

Mr Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, said Ghana had played a catalytic role in peacekeeping operations, setting an inspiring example for nations around the world.

He noted that “out of the 122 contributing countries, Ghana ranks number seven with 2,756 peacekeepers as of February 2023.”

He reaffirmed that the UN would continue being a reliable partner in the agenda for peacekeeping and further commended the role of Ghanaian peacekeepers.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Defence Minister, in a speech read on his behalf urged member nations of the UN to recommit themselves to the noble ideals of the UN and forge a future where generations to come could live in a world of lasting peace.

Source: GNA