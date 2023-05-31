Climate change creating insecurity in West African sub-region – Maj Gen Gyane

Major General Richard Addo Gyane, the Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), says climate change is creating insecurity in the West African Sub region.

Speaking at a Tree planting ceremony for five former African Presidents at the KAIPTC, Maj Gen Gyane, who was of the view that climate change presented a significant threat to the well-being of mankind, noted that it was literally the actions and inactions of those with the capacity to do something about it, that appeared to be causing nature to retaliate with disasters of horrendous proportions threatening life.

The Commandant, who described climate change as one of the deadliest calamities to befall this generation, noted that it was important for all stakeholders to join forces to deal with it.

“The earlier we work together to address these negative effects, the better we stand the chance of achieving our continental goal of ‘Silencing the Guns’ by 2030,” he said.

Welcoming the former heads of state to the KAIPTC, Maj Gen Gyane said, the KAIPTC had opted to continue Mr Kofi Annan’s vision and legacy to build peace in Africa.

He said this year’s Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum, scheduled to take place in Accra from 12-13 December 2023, would focus on the theme: “Climate Diversity and Maritime Safety: Opportunities and Challenges to Silencing the Guns by 2030 and Beyond”.

Maj Gen Gyane, who extended an invitation to the former presidents called for a collaborative effort to deal with insecurity in the region.

“Our generation is on the verge of reaping harrowing consequences from insecurity if we allow what should unite us as one people to rather divide us as we reach for the now and forget our tomorrows,” he said.

The five former African Presidents who were in Accra for the just African Leadership Forum visited the KAIPTC to undertake a tree planting exercise at the Centre’s Peace Garden.

The symbolic exercise, which is considered as a great effort to support the nurturing and blossoming of peace on the continent, saw former President Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete of Tanzania, former President Dr Moncef Marzouki of Tunisia, former President Thomas Yayi Boni of Benin, former President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone and former Prime Minister HaileMariam Dessalegn of Ethiopia planting a tree each.

Source: GNA