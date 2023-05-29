Ghanaians urged to consume cocoa products in large quantities 

Mr Benjamin Amponsah Fordjour, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centuries International, a Non-Governmental Organisation has urged Ghanaians to consume cocoa products in large quantities for healthy nutrition.

He said it was important for all Ghanaians to promote the consumption of made- in-Ghana chocolate and cocoa-based products, and also position cocoa and the chocolate experience as a strong element of Ghana’s tourism.

Mr Fordjour made the call at the launch of the third edition of the nationwide cocoa consumption and innovative products in Accra.

The launch was graced by dignitaries from the security services, farmers and exhibitors who showcased some innovative finished products in Ghana.

He said the consumption of chocolate locally would generate over 70 per cent revenue for the nation.

“Let us promote the consumption of cocoa so that breakfast for most people will not only be limited to tea or coffee, but cocoa would be considered as the choice of many.”

He advised stakeholders to embrace the concept of innovation to enable the processing of raw cocoa into various forms of processed products.

He said government should liaise with experts to coach farmers and industry stakeholders to help produce raw cocoa into finished goods for the market.

Mr Fordjour appealed to the government to avoid exporting semi-finished products to countries, but rather export finished goods to gain more value.

A new product, by Centuries Cocoa Products called “All Day Cocoa Natural Powder” was also launched.

Source: GNA