Ghana courts empty as JUSAG embarks on indefinite strike

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has embarked on a indefinite strike.

They last Wednesday announced the commencement of a strike starting on Thursday, May 25, 2023, after issuing ultimatum to government to address demands for the approval of salary increases and payment of arrears.

The action was as a result of government’s failure to approve reviewed salaries and other allowances of its members.

It noted that the various proposals made to the government regarding the implementation of the approved cost of living allowance for members were not being addressed urgently.

The Court Complex in Accra, the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts in Accra and the Kaneshie Magistrate Court were all empty.

Mr Samuel Affotey Otu President, JUSAG in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the withdrawal of service would continue until all their demands were met and directed the executive to ensure full compliance of their directives.

The JUSAG President said the association had not heard anything from government.

Mr Affotey noted that a letter from the National Labour Commission was served on the Association, Chief of Staff, the Finance Minister, and the Labour and Employment Minister, to meet government to resolve their issues, but all fell on deaf ears.

“They served us, they served the Chief of Staff, they served the finance minister, and then labour and, employment minister, but nothing happened,” he added.

He said stakeholders were not ready to meet their demands.

“We have not received any call yet. So we are still on course.

“Since yesterday, if our issue is pressing or important to them by now they should have done something, so we are waiting for them,” he said.

Addressing the implication of the strike, the JUSAG President noted that the administration of justice would be affected.

“As you can see nobody is here i mean, no court is sitting now, he said.

According to him, until their money hit their bank account, they would not resume work.

“We have asked them to meet our demand, to the president, this is just a signature, he can sign today, he noted.

All the Courts across the country with over 5000 workers have embarked on an indefinite strike for the government to meet their demands.

Mr Nii Adjei Adjetey Akuffo, acting Mankralo of Teshie Traditional Area, who came to the Court to pick up date for delivery of judgement in a matter said he was disappointed.

He emphasised that the strike would delay some cases as well as proceedings “because we don’t know the time they will call off the strike”.

Mr Ajetey Akuffo therefore, appealed to the government and stakeholders to call JUSAG and talk to them and “pay their money by tomorrow, it will help all of us”.

He described the action as unfair because it would prolong the cases of remand prisoners.

Source: GNA