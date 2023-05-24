NPP records emphatic victory in Kumawu by-election

Mr Ernest Yaw Anim of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had a significant win after sweeping 70.91 per cent of the total valid votes cast in Tuesday’s parliamentary by-election held at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

He polled 15,264 to record an emphatic win to retain the seat for the NPP, which has held it since 1996.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Akwasi Amankwaa, obtained 3,723, representing 17.29 per cent, to take the second position.

Mr Kwaku Duah (No.3), who contested as an independent candidate, had 2,478 votes, representing 11.51 per cent, while Kwaku Duah (No.4), another independent candidate, could only manage 62 votes, representing 0.29 per cent.

Having polled over 11,000 votes in the 2020 elections, Mr. Kwaku Duah (No. 3) was seen as the main contender for the NPP candidate, but he was left miles behind after the polls.

As the results from the various polling stations trickled in, supporters of the NPP candidate started jubilating even before the official results were declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Kumawu seat became vacant following the passing of the then Member of Parliament, Mr Philip Basoah, in March, this year, setting the stage for the by-election for a replacement.

The Constituency has since become the epicentre of political activities with the two leading political parties; NPP and NDC, embarking on vigorous campaigns, led by their leadership at the regional and national levels.

Even though it had always been a safe seat for the NPP, the party left no stone unturned in its quest to maintain the seat.

The regional chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, relocated to the constituency one month ahead of the election to ensure the necessary structures were in place to secure victory for the party.

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Bawumia, as well as other leading members of the NPP also visited the constituency to galvanise the support base for a resounding victory.

The NDC also put in efforts in an attempt to cause an upset but could only take consolation in the appreciation of their votes as compared to the last elections.

