Two persons jailed 10 years for robbery

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced two men to a total of 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing two senior high school students.

The convicts, Markvelly Kwame Wise, a carpenter and Alex Aidoo, alias ‘password,’ a driver, are both residents of Gomoa Eshiem near Mozano in the Gomoa charged with robbery, had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The complainants were Master Richard Awotwe- Quaye and Master Obed Wilson, both day students of Mozano Senior High school.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Emmanuel Akonnor told the court presided over by Mr Jonathan Nunoo that on April 21, 2023, the convicts who are friends, met and planned to attack and Rob students who lived outside campus.

At 12.30 noon on the said date, the two went to the private hostel of the complainants and informed them that there would be an operation by some persons at their hostel and so, they should pay some monies for them to be exempted.

The prosecution said the two complainants, however, called the bluff of the convicts.

True to their words, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at about 23:30hrs, the convicts went to the hostel of the students wielding a machete and broke into their apartment.

They forcibly collected two laptops valued at GH¢3,700.00, two mobile phones valued at GH¢2,500 and fled the scene.

The complainants later reported to the police, and during the investigation the two convicts were arrested on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The prosecution said further investigations revealed that they sold their booty to one Sam at Agona Swedru at a total cost of GH¢,700 and shared the proceeds.

The prosecution said all attempts to arrest Sam for dishonestly receiving had failed and the police were on his heels.

Source: GNA