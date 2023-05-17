NTC begins distribution of professional licences to 19,484 teachers nationwide 

The National Teaching Council (NTC) has commenced the issuance of 19,484 licences to newly qualified teachers and teachers who have been exempted from the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination nationwide.

The exercise, which started on May 15, 2023, will end on June 14, 2023, across the country.

A statement from the Council to the Ghana News Agency said centres had been created in the regions for the teachers to go for the licences.

The statement indicated that the Greater Accra Region had 5,447 teachers, the largest, who were expected to receive their licenses from May 15 to 19, 2023, while the Savanna Region had 189, the least number.

In an interview, Dr Christian Addai-Poku, Registrar, NTC, said with the measures put in place, the distribution would go on smoothly and appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the personnel assigned for the exercise.

The Registrar appealed to all Directors of Education to actively monitor the process to ensure a successful exercise.

Dr Addai-Poku said NTC would continue to put in place policies and measures to ensure that teachers worked with the right qualifications.

