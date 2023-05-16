Institute of Directors-Ghana elects first female president

Mrs Angela Carmen Appiah, Assistant Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council, has been elected as President of the Council of the Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh).

She is the first female President of the Council since its inception.

Mrs Appiah is the current Vice-President and a fellow of IoD-Gh, where she serves as chair of three Interim Management Committees (IMC), following her nomination by Council to manage transitions.

She has also served as chair of the Regional Outreach Committee (RoC) of the Institute and was instrumental in the regional branch creation exercises.

Mrs Appiah was elected at the Institute’s 17th Annual General Meeting and Council Elections held via Zoom Video Conferencing Virtual platform on 11th May 2023.

She is also a fellow at the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives (GCNM) and provides technical support to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

Mrs Appiah in a brief remark, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to lead the Institute and stressed on the vision of taking IoD-Gh to the next level.

“We shall be mindful of all stakeholders both local and international and bring together our individual and collective wealth to bring the Institute to a great pedestal,” she said.

She added that, “On behalf of my fellow council members and myself, we pledge our commitment and resolute focus to raise the flag of IoD-Gh.”

Mrs Appiah will be supported by Madam Mary Asare-Yeboah, a Licensed Insolvency Practitioner, as Vice-President.

Other members of the new Council Members of IoD-Gh for the next two years are Prof. John Bright Kobla Aheto, Ben Richard Aniagyei, Mr. Kofi Asumadu-Apenteng, Mr. Peterson Ekow Afedzie, and Mr. Michael Justice Ashong.

The rest are Mr. Herbert Lawson, Dr. Rejoice Wodomdedzi Foli, and Dr. Lord Emmanuel Yamoah.

Source: GNA