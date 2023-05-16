Ghanaians urged to inculcate climate solutions at households and institutions for environmental sustainability

Mr Anurang Saxena, a Banker and Development Practitioner, has urged households and corporate institutions to inculcate climate change solutions in their daily activities to ensure environmental sustainability.

He explained that simple actions including using energy efficient bulbs, cooking stoves, separating waste materials, limiting use of paper and plastics as well as nurturing trees could contribute meaningfully to the global goal of living with climate change.

The impacts of climate change, he said although was global in nature, the aggregation of solutions could help humans heave a sigh of relief.

Mr Saxena made the call at a ceremony organised in Accra by the Myles Leadership University to confer honorary doctorate degrees to some individuals who had distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavor.

They included Mr Anurang Saxena, Mr Harris Fomba Tarnue, a Liberian Lawyer, Mr Blessed Uzochikwa, an Information Technology Expert and Mr Jude Chinedu Iweaoge, a Lawyer.

The rest are Mr Vincent Iweaoge, a Business Development Practitioner, Mr Damilola Olanrewuga a Businessman and Mrs Chinerye Onuorah, a Development Practitioner.

Mr Saxena said the ability of households and firms to take climate actions could help achieve many of the sustainable development goals especially, the goal on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

Dr Mark G. Darko, the President of Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ghana), one of the keynote speakers at the event made a presentation on diversity and inclusion and it was important for modern leaders to prioritise diversity and inclusion to maximise productivity.

He explained that a diverse and inclusive workplace had proven to provide many benefits, including increased innovation due to diverse teams coming up with different perspectives and experiences and better problem-solving.

Dr Darko stated that a work environment with diverse personnel often resulted in higher financial performance, enhanced reputation and were more likely to outperform their competitors.

He noted that diversity and inclusion could improve employee retention, create an inclusive culture, and attract top talent from a wider pool of candidates.

Dr Edward Agyekum Kufuor, son of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who delivered an address on the “Role of Private Partnerships in Education Development in Africa” said education was a fundamental human right, and access to quality education was essential for economic growth and social development.

“Unfortunately, many African countries still face significant challenges in providing quality education to their citizens. While governments have the primary responsibility for education provision, private partnerships can play a crucial role in supporting education development in Africa,’ he said.

He recommended that a successful synergy of private and public was crucial for a successful development of education on the continent.

Source: GNA