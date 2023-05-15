UAE officially invites Akufo-Addo to COP28

The biggest global climate change conference, the COP series would be held this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, the UAE Embassy in Accra says the country has officially invited the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo to attend the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference.

According to the release, Mr. Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Ambassy in Accra, presenting the invitation to the president at the Jubilee House in Accra, conveyed to him, the greetings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his wishes of good health and success to the President and to all Ghanaians.

The UAE President further expressed to the people of Ghana his best wishes for further progress and prosperity, it added.

President Akufo-Addo in response, also gave his best wishes to the President of the UAE and his people.

COP28 will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023 at the Expo City, Dubai in the UAE. During the conference, the world will take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement.

The first Global Stocktake, will provide a comprehensive assessment of progress since adopting the Paris Agreement. This will help align efforts on climate action, including measures that need to be put in place to bridge the gaps in progress.

The COP28 UAE Presidency will work to ensure that the world responds to the Global Stocktake with a clear plan of action, the UN has said.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi