Ketu North NDC primaries set for re-run

The Ketu North Constituency Parliamentary elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would have to be rescheduled for a run-off.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the Party, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said certified results as declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) had two contestants tie at the first spot.

Two of the contenders in Saturday’s poll returned a tie after a recount demanded by Mr John Adanu, who won the second position after the main voting exercise.

Mr Prince Agbemenya, Ketu North Director of Electoral Commission (EC), who supervised the exercise declared Mr Edem Agbana, winner of the contest with 360 votes, just one vote more than what Mr Adanu (359) acquired.

However, the insistence of Mr Adanu led to a recount, during which two blank ballot papers and another blank one was found in the accumulation of ballots of Agbana and Adanu, respectively, bringing a tie of 358 votes apiece.

Mr Gunu said since the EC result failed to produce a winner, a run-off is expected to take place to correct the stalemate.

The results of other aspirants in the parliamentary contest were: Donald Agumenu – 210, Gabriel Atokple – 176, Prosper Ledi – 72, Francis Seglah – 67, Leonard Nyakpo – 8 and Emmanuel Agbanyo – 7.

Mr Tessu James Dotse, Ketu North Chairman of the NDC in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency(GNA), said he was happy with the smooth conduct of the polls so far and assured of his outfit’s commitment in ensuring that the polls ended successfully without any blemishes.

Some delegates also expressed satisfaction at the voting process.

Source: GNA