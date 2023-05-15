I have the experience and vision to reset Ghana – John Mahama

Mr John Dramani Mahama, newly elected Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress for the 2024 elections has said he has the experience and the vision to reset the country and return her to the path of prosperity.

He said he was ready to provide the leadership to turn things around in the country, adding at this crucial moment when things were not going well, there was no need to experiment the leadership of the country.

He said this while delivering a speech in Tamale to formally accept his election as the Presidential Candidate of the NDC for the 2024 Presidential election.

The event was attended by some senior members of the NDC including its National Chairman, General Secretary, the 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Minority Leader in Parliament, the wife of Mr Mahama, and some of his relatives amongst others.

On Saturday, May 13, Mr Mahama, during the NDC’s Presidential Primaries, secured 297,603 votes representing 98.9 per cent of the total valid ballots cast to lead the opposition party as its Presidential Candidate into the 2024 general election.

Mr Mahama accused the current government of mismanaging the economy resulting in hardship on the people, and reiterating the need for NDC members, sympathisers and the citizenry to vote for him to win the 2024 elections to reset the country on the path of prosperity.

He said his tour over the country showed a lot of challenges and promised to ensure prudent management of the economy, deliver infrastructure and restore confidence in the economy.

On his resounding victory during the Presidential Primaries, he said it was a signal by the NDC to win the 2024 general election and thanked delegates and party members for believing in him, saying “I pledge to lead you into a resounding victory in 2024” saluting his competitors in the NDC’s Presidential Primaries for what they did in the race.

Mr Mahama urged Members of Parliament of the NDC, who lost their bids during the Parliamentary Primaries, to continue to put their experiences at the service of the party, and called on party members to rededicate themselves to the party with their resources to win the 2024 elections at both Presidential and Parliamentary levels.

He said “we will campaign vigorously”, adding the campaigns would be decentralised where branches and constituencies would be empowered to set targets and achieve them.

He further thanked the Electoral Commission for working hard to ensure successful elections.

Source: GNA