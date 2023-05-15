Desist from engaging services of uncertified development practitioners – GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has urged land developers to desist from engaging the services of uncertified development practitioners to avoid loss of lives and property.

A news statement signed by Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo Affum, Head of Public Relations of the GNFS and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said structural collapses mostly happened with buildings under construction with weak foundations.

Reduction in reinforcements, reduction in concrete strength, failure to perform strength test, poor supervision, and the use of refurbished building materials, among others, constituted threat to lives and property.

It said eight separate structural collapses had been recorded in three regions within the past four months resulting in two deaths and sixty-two injuries.

The Greater Accra Region recorded six of these structural collapses while Ashanti and Northern Regions recorded a case each.

The GNFS called on the Engineering Council and relevant stakeholders to conduct investigations and find recommendations implemented to help curb structural collapses.

It said land developers should go through the appropriate process of securing building or construction permits for their projects.

It said stakeholders should partner all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enforce all building regulations to crack the whip on land developers who flout structural integrity and safety provisions.

Source: GNA