ACBF has funded capacity building for about 50,000 Africans in various fields

Africa no doubt needs top quality leaders. Leaders with the required capacities to efficiently govern and run the countries on the continent to attain growth, peace, development and prosperity for its people.

One organisation that has been on the forefront for stimulating and supporting capacity building of Africans has been the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), and it has been doing so for 30 years.

In a virtual press conference today May 15, 2023, to announce the Foundations plans to unveil its new strategic plan, the Executive Secretary, Mamadou Biteye in answer to a question about how the ACBF is able to measure the impact of its work, said the organisation has funded about 50,000 Africans, some holding high positions in their countries.

He said some Governors of central banks, are alumni of the organisation’s programmes.

“Many personalities. Some not in principal roles but playing important roles in their countries. They bring insight into many decisions taken,” he said.

He also indicated that the organisation has generated more than 500 knowledge papers and disseminated them across the continent.

“We have supported over 70 universities across the continent and help to revise curriculum,” he added.

While emphasizing that the organisation is not a funding agency. He said it had provided a lot of grant-making for capacity building, develop curricula and help other institutions that build capacity and ensure that resources are channeled to institutions to build capacity, he added.

The organisaiton will launch its new Strategic Plan 2023-2027 on the May 25, 2023 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, during the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group.

It further states that the Plan provides a purpose-driven approach to capacity development, with the aim of building the required human capital and institutional strength for transformative change in four priority impact areas, namely Climate Change and Energy for productive use, Agribusiness and Food Sovereignty, Trade as an Engine of Economic Development, and Economic and Social Governance.

The Plan, according to the ACBF, intends to support the efforts of Member Countries in implementing the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan (STYIP) of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by building human capital, effective institutions, and value addition to natural resources.

“Throughout the Plan’s implementation, ACBF will pay particular attention to four cross-cutting issues, namely, improving youth empowerment, enhancing gender equity, boosting digitalization, and strengthening data talent,” it said.

It added that the Strategic Plan will be implemented using a unique product offering centered on an Institutional Accelerator Model (IAM) for institution building, the African Capacity Building Academy (ACB-Academy) for skills development, and the Capacity Knowledge Hub for knowledge services.

The 40 African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and/or Economic Development from the Foundation’s Member Countries, representatives from the Foundation’s Institutional Members, the diplomatic corps, and media personnel are expected to attend the Strategy Launch.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

