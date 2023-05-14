Zanetor Rawlings, Lawrencia Dziwornu, other winners of NDC primaries

Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, incumbent member of parliament for Klottey Korle has been re-elected to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency in the 2024 elections.

She polled 1194 votes to beat her other competitors Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy and Nii John Alfonso Coleman who had 268 and 360 respectively.

Rejected ballots were nine and total votes cast 1831.

In the Presidential Primaries, Mr John Dramani Mahama won with 1826 votes and Mr Kojo Bonsu had two.

The rejected ballots were 12 and total votes cast 1840.

Dr Agyemang-Rawlings attributed her win to the hard work and teamwork between herself and her team.

She thanked her team and supporters for the resounding victory and assured them that she would continue to work hard for the progress of the Constituency.

Lawrencia Dziwornu elected NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Akuapem South

Ms Lawrencia Dziwornu has been declared the winner of the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary primary in the Akuapem South Constituency of the Eastern Region.

She won with a significant margin, beating her closest contender by some 130 votes, and is expected to lead the party in the constituency for the 2024 general election.

Ms Dziwornu polled 470 votes out of the 906 valid votes cast, defeating Mr Paul Offei, the main contender, who had 340 votes.

Samuel Aboagye Esa polled 51 votes, and Samuel Nuamah Donkor had 39.

Her victory, which has been attributed to her popularity, also signifies the trust and confidence the NDC has in her ability to win the seat and represent the constituents in parliament.

Ms Dziwornu said the victory was for the party and not for her personal benefit, and urged her supporters not to mock opponents who lost the elections.

“It is time for the party to re-strategise its actions and prepare properly to win the constituency’s first parliamentary seat in 2024,” she said.

She called for unity and hard work by all party faithful in the preparation towards the next elections.

Mr Benjamin Amankwah, the Akuapem South Municipal Election Officer, said for the presidential primary, Mr John Mahama won by 880 votes as against seven by Mr Kojo Bonsu in the constituency.

The EC registered 96.5 per cent turnout of the 936 delegates projected to vote, he said, and applauded the delegates for their massive turnout.

“This shows that citizens and party supporters now understand inclusiveness in governance,” he said.

Kpotosu wins Ho Central NDC Slot in fierce battle

Mr Edem Kofi Kpotosu has been elected parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ho Central Constituency.

He polled 619 of the 2,175 valid votes cast while his closet contender, Dr Robert Doh, got 577.

Raphael Korda came third with 424 votes, followed by Stanley Glate with 391.

Deh, Kasu and Dzamefe polled 90, 38 and 36 votes, respectively.

The election ended at 1700 hours and the results were declared at about 1900 hours to massive jubilation by supporters of Mr Kpotosu.

Dr Halm elected as Parliamentary candidate for Trobu Constituency

Dr John Kofi Halm has been elected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for the Trobu Constituency.

He swept 889 out of 1,917 total votes cast.

His opponents, Emanuel Kojo Mensah and Apostle Elijah Authur polled 776 and 206 votes respectively, while Mr Kwame Olympio returned 46 votes.

The total votes cast were 1,923. Six votes were rejected.

Dr Halm thanked delegates for the confidence reposed in him and assured them that he would lead a united front to win the seat for the NDC in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“Trobu Constituency has been known to be a very porous constituency and we noticed it during our campaigns. It, therefore, behoves on me to unite all of us, and I believe with wisdom from God above, I’ll be able to accomplish that,” he said.

Mr Kwame Olympio congratulated Dr Halm and thanked delegates for demonstrating love towards the party and coming out in their numbers to vote.

He said Dr Halm was a worthy candidate to win the parliamentary seat for the NDC and pledged to support him in any capacity to make that a reality.

Mr Olympio said the NDC could win the 2024 General elections if the party remained united and urged members to put aside their parochial interests and join forces for victory in 2024.

Dzudzorli Gakpe retains Keta parliamentary slot

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of Keta, has retained his position as the parliamentary candidate to contest the 2024 general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He polled 486 votes to beat his other aspirants.

Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto gathered 329 votes for the second position, whilst Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jone-Mensah polled 265 votes.

Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor had 20 votes while Paul Mensa Voegborlo had zero. There were three rejected ballots.

Mr Philip Adzomani, the Keta Municipal Electoral Officer, declared Mr Gakpe as the parliamentary candidate elect.

A total of 1,103 delegates out of the projected 1,112 took part in the elections, while 1,106 voted for the presidential primary.

Mr Gakpe, in his victory speech, thanked God and all delegates for reposing the trust in him for another second term slot and called for unity towards massive victory for the NDC in the next general election.

“The victory is for NDC not me alone and it is time for us to come together as one family and forge forward for better things,” he added.

Mr Wisdom Seade, the Keta NDC Chairman, commended the electoral officials, the police and party members for a peaceful and successful election.

“NDC is the winner and there is no loser, since we are under the same umbrella,” he added.

In the Presidential primary, Mr John Dramani Mahama garnered 1,095 votes to beat Mr Kojo Bonsu, who polled four votes, with 7 rejected ballots.

The election was held at the Vodza Roman Catholic Mission School.

Source: GNA