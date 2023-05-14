From NDC primaries – Who won and who lost and more

Ledzokuku NDC retains Ayiku as Parliamentary Candidate

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku Constituency, Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, has been retained as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency.

Mr Ayiku who was declared winner by Mr Kwarteng Gyamfi, the District Electoral Officer, polled 2289 votes from the 2915 valid votes cast.

His contender, Bernard Martei Korley polled 619 votes.

In his address, Mr Ayiku said his victory was a signal of what was to come in the 2024 general election.

The MP who called for a united front, said his victory was a victory for the Party.

He urged delegates and constituents to put in all efforts and secure a victory for the NDC in 2024.

The constituency chairman, Mr Seth Attoh Sowah, commended the delegates for conducting themselves properly.

He congratulated the the winner and called on his contender to join forces with the rank and file of the Party towards 2024.

For the presidential election, Mr John Dramani Mahama polled 2871 of the 2885 total valid vote cast, while Mr Kojo Bonus polled 14 votes.

Man arrested for allegedly attacking police officer at Krowor

A man, believed to be in his early 30s was on Saturday evening arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer at the polling centre for the Krowor Constituency primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The police had earlier arrested a man who jumped a barricade into the restricted area where counting of ballots was progressing.

His arrest appeared to have infuriated some observers at the polling centre some of whom demanded the release of the offender.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that while two police officers escorted the offender out of the polling centre, another man, who appeared livid over the arrest ” attacked” one of the police officers.

The man was quickly clamped down by some officers at the Centre, handcuffed, and whisked away.

Counting of ballots was ongoing as of the time of filing this report (18:20 hours).

Five aspirants are seeking to lead the NDC in the Krowor Constituency for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The aspirants are: Agnes Naa Momo Lartey; Dorcas Naa Korley; Daniel Alabi; Enoch Bortey Borquaye Manison, and Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo.

Akatsi South NDC retains Bernard Ahiafor as parliamentary candidate

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, has been given the nod for a possible fourth term in Parliament by receiving massive endorsement from the delegates in the NDC constituency primary on Saturday.

He will, therefore, lead the party in the 2024 general election.

Mr Ahiafor had 612 votes to beat his two other contenders; William Kpormatsi, who had 282 votes, and Benedict Samuel Nugblega, 300 votes.

The total votes cast were 1,201 with seven rejected.

Jubilation were wild as motorists, party sympathisers and relatives of the MP took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

Mr Ahiafor, a lawyer, in a victory speech, promised to remain committed to the party and contribute to its victory in 2024 for the growth of Akatsi South.

He expressed gratitude to the delegates and all who contributed to his victory.

He is currently the Ranking Member on the Constitution, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, confirmed results from the Returning Officer put Mr John Dramani Mahama in the lead with 1,165 votes against his contender, Mr Kojo Bonsu, who had nine votes out of 1,204 total votes cast.

Rejected votes were 20.

The process has since been peaceful.

Mohammed Ramadan retained as NDC Adentan Constitutency Candidate

Mr Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, has been re-elected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Constituency.

Mr Ramadan had 1015 votes out of the 2513 total votes cast, followed by Nana Oye Bampoe Addo with 989 votes and Linda Assibi Awuni with 506 votes.

Former President John Dramani Mahama won the Party’s presidential primaries in the Constituency with 2,499 out of 2515 total votes with Kojo Bonsu polling three votes.

Mr Ramadan promised to work with the two other aspirants to help the NDC retain the Adentan Constituency seat in the 2024 general election.

He stressed that his victory was a forerunner to the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general election.

Mr Ramadan first contested the NDC primaries in 2015 and won, then again in 2019 and won.

Thus, he won in 2015, 2019 and now in 2023.

In 2020, he won the Constituency elections and became Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency after a failed attempt in 2016.

Krowor MP “humbled” by reelection

Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Krowor, has secured reelection to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

At the end of the NDC’s Krowor Constituency primary on Saturday, Naa Lartey, who clinched the slot for the first time in 2019, garnered a total of 1,413 votes.

Her closest contender, Dorcas Naa Korley Afotey, polled 409 votes.

The rest are: Daniel Alabi, 71; Enoch Bortey Borquaye Manison, 36, and Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo, 87.

A total of 2,016 delegates participated in the election.

Regarding the presidential election, Former President John Dramani Mahama secured a landslide victory, polling a total of 2,011 votes.

Mr Kojo Bonsu garnered 9 votes while Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who pulled out of the race, had no votes.

The election was relatively calm and peaceful.

Speaking to journalists after the declaration, Naa Momo Lartey said she was humbled by her reelection.

She called for unity after the elections, saying: “The primaries campaign is over. The victory belongs to us all and we don’t have winners and losers.”

Ada Constituency retains Comfort Kujoe as MP

The Ada Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has retained Madam Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah as its Member of Parliament to stir up things in the area.

She won with 688 votes out of a total of 1,013 baallots cast, while her main contender Ms. Catherine Dela Dzvenu received 311.

According to District Electoral Commission data acquired by the Ghana News Agency in Ada, Mr. Samuel Martei Buabasah and Mr. John Rexford Tetteh had zero votes each with two rejected ballots, while 12 delegates did not vote.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah (born November 3, 1967) was the Minister of State in charge of Social and Allied Institutions during the last NDC administration.

She is now the Deputy Chief Whip in Ghana’s Parliament.

Former President John Dramani Mahama received 991 votes in the Presidential Election; Dr. Kwabena Duffour received six votes; and Mr. Kojo Bonsu received four votes.

Kofi Benteh wins Wiawso NDC parliamentary primary

Mr Kofi Benteh Afful has been elected the parliamentary candidate in a well-organised parliamentary and presidential primary in the Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region.

He will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election for the seat in the constituency.

He polled 467 votes to beat his other contenders: Sam Jerome, 309 votes, Emmanuel Adanse Bona, 317, and Frank Pedro, 291.

For the presidential primary, Mr John Dramani Mahama had 1,366 votes while his main contender, Mr Kwadwo Bonsu polled 14 votes.

The rejected ballots were 14.

NDC primaries are dress rehearsals for 2024 general election – Okoe Oninku

Mr Henry Okoe Oninku, the Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tema East Constituency, says the presidential and parliamentary primaries are dress rehearsals for the 2024 general election.

“The election of the presidential and parliamentary candidates is a significant step towards participating in, and winning the 2024 elections,” he said.

“We are going through this process peacefully, and then we will put in place mechanisms to bring all contenders together so that we can move forward as one family.”

Mr Oninku told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that after the polls, any parliamentary candidate who won should promote party unity.

He urged all opponents to work together for improved ddevelopment of the constituency.

Mr Benjamin Kego Buckman, the Chairman of the Oshaana Branch in the Tema East Constituency, said he exexpected the election to be productive.

The Tema East Constituency has 1,341 delegates on its list.

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Michael Nii Abbey, and Edward Nii Kraku are contesting for the parliamentary seat.

NPP should be ready for real overdrive in 2024- Fiifi Kwetey

Mr Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be ready for a real over drive in the 2024 general election.

Mr Kwetey, who was monitoring the Korley Klottey Constituency elections, described the Party’s primaries as so far, so good and said the 2024 general election would be interesting and asked the NPP to prepare for an “overdrive “ election.

The General Secretary said the primaries were important for preparations towards the 2024 election.

“Once we know who the leader of the Party is going to be, we know who majority of our parliamentary candidates are going to be, the Party now gets into the business of strategising towards 2024,” he stated.

Parliamentary aspirants for the Korle Klottey Constituency are Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, Madam Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy and Nii John Coleman.

Source: GNA