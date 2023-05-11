We are confident primaries will be held as scheduled – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is taking all legitimate and legal steps to pave way for the presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants of the NDC on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, filed an interlocutory injunction against the primaries, barring the Party and the Electoral Commission from holding the elections pending the production of a complete photo album register.

Dr Duffuor alleged that the Voters Register for the Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary polls were plagued with several errors and anomalies.

The Party, in a press release signed and issued on Wednesday by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary, said it was confident that the challenge would be quickly overcome to pave way for the holding of the primaries on schedule.

The statement said, as of April 20, 2023, it had made available the full Delegates List to all presidential candidates in line with the Party’s commitment stated in its guidelines that, “this Primary Document, would be furnished to all presidential candidates.”

The statement, therefore, urged members and Ghanaians to remain calm as the Party, through its legal team worked to resolve the temporary challenge.

“It is our expectation that we shall all put the larger interest of our great party ahead of all considerations, knowing that the good people of Ghana are eagerly looking up to our party, come December 7, 2024, to rescue this nation from the current national collapse,” the statement added.

Source: GNA