Two arrested over attack of radio presenter in Tamale

The police have arrested two people who allegedly attacked Abubakari Sadiq, a presenter with the Dagbon Radio station in Tamale, while hosting a programme at the station on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A news brief from the police said following the attack, the police visited the scene but the suspects, Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and Mumuni Osman had bolted and arrested later.

Video footage of the incident was obtained to aid the investigation, it added.

The brief said the suspects were in custody assisting investigation and would be put before court.

Source: GNA