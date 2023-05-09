Lawyers will not be required to write exams before renewal of license – GLC

The General Legal Council (GLC) says lawyers are not required to write examinations to renew their license.

A statement issued in Accra by the Council said its attention had been drawn to an “erroneous reportage” of the Chief Justice’s speech at the enrolment ceremony of 196 lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, May 5, 2023, suggesting that lawyers would have to write examination to renew their license.

It said in his speech, the Chief Justice, on behalf of the General Legal Council, only informed the new lawyers of an initiative of the Council, which was pending.

The statement said the requirement for lawyers to complete Continuing Professional Development before the renewal of a practicing license, was a standard requirement in some jurisdictions around the world.

It said that practice was aimed at sharpening the skills of lawyers and keeping them abreast of recent developments in the law for the benefit of the clients they served.

The Council said in line with that, plans were far advanced to make the programme, which was enshrined in the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 2020 (Legislative Instrument 2423) a prerequisite for the issuance of a practicing license to all lawyers under the Legal Profession Bill, which would soon be made a law.

Source: GNA