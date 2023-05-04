Those found culpable of mining-sector corruption offences will face the law – OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has given the assurance that it will prosecute those found culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences in the mining sector.

In an official statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, the OSP said its ongoing investigations were far-reaching and covered the matters raised in the report published by the head of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The statement, signed by Mr Kissi Agyepong, the Special Prosecutor, stated that the investigation targeted the activities and expenditure of the dissolved (IMCIM, especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets.

It also involved officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Forestry Commission and other public officials and private persons.

“The OSP acknowledges the recent calls for action and investigations into these matters by the public and civil society following the publication of a report on parts of these matters authored by a former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation and head of the dissolved IMCIM,” the statement said.

“The OSP welcomes the calls for action and investigations and it assures the public and civil society that its investigation is ongoing and far-reaching and it also covers the matters raised in the report published by the head of the dissolved IMCIM.

“The OSP will take necessary action against all persons deemed culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences in the mining sector.”

The statement follows recent calls by a cross-section of the public and some civil society organisations on the OSP to probe alleged corruption and corruption-related activities by some government officials in the mining sector, specifically, on the leaked report on illegal mining by the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

The OSP explained that on October 10, 2022, it published that it had commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal mining.

“The OSP will take necessary action against all persons deemed culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences in the mining sector,” it emphasised.

Source: GNA