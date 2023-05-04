Newmont Africa lauded for contributing to quality healthcare delivery

The District Health Director of the Birim North District in the Eastern Region, Ms Stella Konadu Owusu, has commended Newmont Africa for the consistent support towards healthcare delivery in the district.

“Newmont Africa remains a reliable partner in providing quality healthcare for the people in the district and adjoining towns”, she stated.

Ms Owusu made the comments at a ceremony where officials of Newmont Africa donated medical supplies and logistics to the Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Old Abirem in the Birim North District.

The items were procured from the prize money presented to George Agblevor, a Global Technical Training Specialist at the company’s Akyem mine, for emerging as a finalist in the 2022 CEO Safety Leader Award.

The CEO Safety Leader Award was instituted in 2020 by Newmont Corporation’s CEO, Tom Palmer, to celebrate safety excellence and encourage replication of best practices in Newmont’s operations around the world.

The Award recognizes a frontline leader who has improved safety performance, managed wellbeing, and replicated leading practices across the business.

Finalists and ultimate winners were presented with prizes to support social interventions of their choosing.

George agreed to use his GH¢52,300 prize to procure much-needed medical supplies and logistics for the Old Abirem CHPS compound, stating “the facility needed all the help they can get to provide quality antenatal and neonatal care for pregnant women in the area.”

The items included thermometers, weighing scales, beds, chairs, a television set, a double door refrigerator, and waste bins, among others.

Addressing the traditional leaders and health officials present at the venue, Derek Boateng, Senior Manager for Sustainability and External Relations at the Akyem Mine, said, “As a responsible mining business, we have exceptional safety leadership in all parts of our operations, and we continue to work with our stakeholders to achieve our vision of being fatality, injury and illness free.”

He added that, “At Newmont, our people are our most valued assets, and this extends to residents of our host communities. This is why we continue to invest heavily in healthcare delivery in our catchment area through our Foundation or directly through Newmont’s Global COVID-19 Fund and our partnership with Project CURE.”

Nana Otibo Boadze, Abirem Gyaasehene, who represented the Abiremhene, expressed appreciation to Newmont Africa for the timely intervention. She confirmed that, over the years, the company had invested in healthcare directly and through the Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAkDeF).

This, she stated, has been a game-changer in accessing quality healthcare in the area. “Newmont’s investments have transformed the Abirem Government Hospital and has enabled it to serve many communities in and around the district. We can only express our appreciation and ask for more collaboration in transforming the district,” she concluded.

As part of Newmont’s global strategy to support quality healthcare delivery in its operational areas, the company has partnered with a U.S. based non-governmental organisation, Project CURE to provide medical supplies periodically and free health screening every year to its host communities.

The Birim North District continues to benefit from this intervention.

Source: GNA