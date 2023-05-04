Driver jailed 10 years for snatching a taxicab

The Tarkwa circuit court, has sentenced a taxi driver to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for conspiring with his wife to rob a driver of his Mazda Damio taxi cab valued at GH¢30,000.00.

The convict, Timothy Amponsah, 32, who is not a first-time offender pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery.

The Prosecutor, Police Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu that the complainant, Sampson Arhin, 28, a taxi driver, lives at Ankobra in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

He said Amponsah and the wife Sheilla Omano, who is currently on the run, were residents of Asebu Ankromah in the Central Region with four children.

On March 5, 2023, around 1800 hours, Chief Inspector Lartey said the couple agreed to travel to Prestea to rob a taxi from any driver they chanced upon.

Prosecution said, the same day at about 2130 hours Amponsah and the wife arrived at Prestea to carry out the operation, spotted the complainant in his taxi cab with registration number AS 9230-22 and signaled him to stop.

The two then hired the service of the complainant from Prestea to Dumasi to visit a friend, but on arrival around 2230 hours, Omano made a phone call and later told Arhin that the person they came to visit had left to Bogoso so they should proceed to the said place.

He said in the course of the journey, Omano sat on the front passenger’s seat, while the convict who sat directly behind the driver attacked him around a rubber plantation and smeared powered pepper on his face.

He said the complainant lost control of the vehicle and the engine went off and Amponsah pushed him out of the vehicle and then drove to an unknown destination.

On March 6, 2023, the complainant reported the incident to the police in Bogoso and was given medical form to attend hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Chief Inspector Lartey said on March 11, this year, police upon further investigations, arrested Arhin at Asebu Akromah and when a search was conducted in his room, complainant’s original number plate was found.

The court after passing judgment ordered that the vehicle should be released to the complainant.

Source: GNA