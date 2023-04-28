Six countries bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Six countries have submitted their requests to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAF on Thursday confirmed that it has received a declaration of interest from six countries in the bidding process to select the host nation for the AFCON 2027.

The bidding nations are Algeria, Botswana, and Egypt, with Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania (Joint Bid) to host the biggest continental football showpiece.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, CAF would receive the final bid submissions from Member Associations including all bidding and hosting documents (hosting agreement, host cities agreement, government guarantees, etc.), which should be duly signed.

The CAF would start inspection of facilities from June 1-15 July 2023 before a host country would be announced.

Source: GNA