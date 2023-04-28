Government is committed to promoting decent and sustainable jobs – Director

Mr Hamidu Adakurugu, Director, Finance and Administration of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation says government is committed towards creating enabling environment to promote decent and sustainable jobs for all.

He said this could be undertaken through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), which would be a critical tool to help address the unemployment challenges faced by the youth in the country.

Mr Adakurugu made the remark at a closeout meeting of the Pathways for Sustainable Employment for Women and Youth in Ghana (PASEWAY) Project in Accra.

The PASEWAY project is an initiative by Plan International Ghana and the Plan International Germany, which had helped to provide employable skills to over 4,000 young women and men in the construction and the hospitality sectors in Greater Accra, Ashanti, and the Northern Regions.

It was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Mr Adakurugu said the PPP could help bridge the skills gap by providing training opportunities that match the skills required in the job market; create job opportunities through the provision of resources, funding and guidance to start-ups, small-medium enterprises, and social enterprises.

Others were the promotion of entrepreneurship, access to finance and business support services that would encourage young people to become entrepreneurs; and increase access to information on available job opportunities, leveraging technology and social media to connect young people with potential employers.

He said government was also committed to increasing access to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to assist emerging youth with valuable skills that were in high demand, while increasing their chances of gaining employment or starting their own businesses.

The Director advised the beneficiaries of the PASEWAY project to use the skills and knowledge acquired to do more and aspire for greater things, saying; “You are the future of our nation, and we are counting on you to help us build a better Ghana.”

Mr Adakurugu urged stakeholders to continue to support government’s efforts to providing employment for the youth and all other Ghanaians of working age.

“Let us work together in creating more opportunities for our young people and to help them achieve their full potential. Together, we can build a stronger and more prosperous Ghana.”

Source: GNA