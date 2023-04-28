GEA worried over youth in galamsey and betting

Ms Anna Armo-Himbson, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) has expressed concern about the predominant involvement of the male child in betting and illegal mining as against learning positive life skills.

She was worried that their search in communities for people to learn life skills, trade and other business opportunities always produced many more women as against men and called on them to show interest in skills development which was more sustainable than illegal mining and betting.

The Deputy Chief Executive told the Ghana News Agency during a graduation ceremony for some 935 people in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The livelihood empowerment project carried out in partnership with Eni Ghana, Vitol, and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, is a two-year integrated development intervention aimed at providing entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and technical skills training Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Ellembelle District under the Economic Diversification Building Business Project.

Mrs Himbson said the Economic Diversification Building Business Project, targeted women, youth, and marginalised communities including, Sanzule, Krisan, Eikwe, Bakanta, Atuabo, Anokyi, Asem-nda, Ngalekpole, Ngalekyi and Baku all in the Ellembelle District.

The project, according to her, had chalked many successes and milestones to reduce poverty and address the many socio-economic challenges in the catchment area of Eni Ghana.

The Beneficiaries received entrepreneurship and business management training, occupational Safety, health, and Environmental Management training.

Others included compliance and regulatory support, technical skills training, branding, and packaging training, and 21 were assisted to formalise their businesses with the Office of the Registrar General.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the accomplishments and resilience of the beneficiaries who successfully completed their apprenticeship and advanced technical skills training programmes.

Mr Kwasi Bonzo, the Ellembelle District Chief Executive, who was enthusiastic about the training, advised the beneficiaries to value the skills acquired as their share of the oil monies.

“It is not for free that these companies are investing in human development in the district, actually, it is your share of the resources so, never let this investment become wasted,” the DCE added.

Mr Bonzo mentioned a 40 million investment in schools in the area by the Eni company and other such interventions to improve the lifestyle of the people in the area.

He said, “these examples of Eni Ghana are what we really need from investors …our resources should be a blessing and catalyst for change in communities where they are located.”

The District Chief Executive believed that the huge involvement of women in the project would help to reduce dependency on the males and create empowered society.

Mr Baluri Kassim Bukari, the Local Content and Sustainability Director of Eni said, “we have not only come here to pump gas but also to better the lives of our operational communities.

He believed the training would create jobs, end unemployment, and reduce migration by community members to other cities.

Mr Bukari said the company would continue to invest in other sectors of the local economy in line with good corporate governance systems.

Source: GNA