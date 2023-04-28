Engineering and construction insurance policies are crucial – SIC

Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, the Tema Regional Manager of SIC Insurance Company PLC, has urged engineering and construction companies to secure their workers against unplanned physical loss or damage under the insurance policies.

“Let us not assume or simply pretend that nothing will happen. Events do occur, which is why there is a constant need for protection,” she said.

Mrs Tufuor gave the advice at the Ghana News Agency’s Stakeholder Engagement Seminar in Tema, a platform for state and non-state actors to address national challenges.

These insurance policies cover all third-party legal charges and expenses, as well as expenses and costs expended under the insurer’s written agreement,she said.

“There is also third-party liability coverage up to and not exceeding the specified amount for which the insured shall be legally liable as a result of accidental bodily injury or illness to third parties and damage to third-party property,” she said.

Mrs Tufuor noted that machinery breakdown and construction plant policies covered unforeseen and sudden physical loss or damage caused by factors like casting and material defects and faulty designs.

Electronic Equipment policies indemnify the insured for loss or damage caused by negligence, wilful acts of third parties, explosion, implosion, over-voltage, or under-voltage, among other things.

“All third-party legal costs and expenses are paid, as are all expenses and costs incurred with the insurer’s written consent,” she said, and urged businesses to acquire insurance information always to protect their staff.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager, GNA, said it was critical for the media to champion national discussion to ensure socio-economic development and the wellbeing of the people.

