Court orders arrest of alleged fraudster

A District Court in Amasaman has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old self-employed man on charges of attempt to commit crime namely defrauding and defrauding by false pretenses.

Francis Annan claimed he worked with the Ga West Municipal Assembly, and he was carrying out maintenance work on the Bio digester toilet facilities constructed by the assembly.

Annan allegedly collected GH¢250 from one Emmanuel Opoku Akowuah under the pretext of carrying out the maintenance.

Mr Akowuah was however not satisfied with the work carried out by the accused and reported him to Madam Catherine Ashiagbi, an Environmental Health Officer, at Amasaman Municipal Assembly.

When the matter was called before the court Annan was absent.

Prosecution led Inspector Emmanuel Oteng prayed the court for warrant for his arrest following the absence of Annan in court.

The court presided over by Stanislaus Amanoipa, issued the bench warrant, and adjourned the matter to May 3, 2023.

The case of prosecution is that the first complainant is Madam Catherine Ashiagbi, a health and Environmental officer at the Amasaman Municipal Assembly.

Prosecution said the second complainant is Emmanuel Opoku, a taxi driver, and a resident of Achiaman near Amasaman. The accused person also resides at Ashalaja, near Amasaman.

It said on April 13, 2023, accused visited the home of Mr Opoku in Achiaman and introduced himself as a worker at the Ga West Municipal Assembly and that he was officially detailed to come to the house to check the bio digester toilet facility constructed by the assembly was full and to carry out maintenance work.

Prosecution said Annan moved the septic tank, opened, and collected GH¢250 to cause maintenance to be done.

It said Mr Opoku was not satisfied with the alleged maintenance work done by the accused, and he went to the Ga West Municipal Assembly and reported the matter to Madam Ashiagbi.

Madam Ashiagbi advised Mr Opoku to be on the lookout for Annan.

Prosecution said on April 14, 2023, Annan then visited Stella Nyarko, a witness in the case and a resident of Achiaman, and introduced himself again to her as an official of the Ga West Municipal Assembly and that he was part of the team who constructed the bio digester toilet facility.

It said Annan demanded GH¢250 from Madam Nyarko, but she asked Annan to come the next day.

Prosecution said Madam Nyarko informed Madam Ashiagbi and Mr Opoku and the accused was also asked to come and carry out the maintenance work. He was nabbed and escorted to the Amasaman Police Station.

Annan in his caution statement admitted the offence.

Source: GNA