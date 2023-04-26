President Akufo-Addo nominates Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as new Chief Justice

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo, a Supreme Court Judge, as the new Chief Justice.

Justice Torkornoo replaces Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who is due for retirement on May 24, this year.

Sixty-year-old Justice Torkornoo, has been on the Supreme Court for the past four years and a member of the Judiciary for the past 19 years.

Justice Torkornoo ‘s appointment came after President Akufo Addo had consulted the Council of State and her nomination is in fulfilment of Article 144 (I) of the Constitution which governs the appointment of a Chief.

Article 144 (1) of the Constitution requires the President to consult the Council of State before seeking the approval of Parliament of the new Chief Justice.

“Consequently, I am nominating Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo, a member of the Supreme Court, as the New Chief Justice. I hereby enclose a copy of her Curriculum vitae for your attention” the President in a letter to the Council of State said.

The letter said her nomination is to avoid any vacuum that would occur following the retirement of Chief Justice Anin Yeboah who attains the age of 70 on May 24, this year.

Justice Torkornoo’s nomination if approved by Parliament, she would be the third Chief Justice after Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Source: GNA