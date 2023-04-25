Plans underway for evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from Sudan – Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says plans are underway for the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from Sudan, due to the ongoing conflict in that country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said in the past one week, Sudan had been gripped with a deadly conflict between the Sudanese National Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties.

It said Khartoum, the capital, had been epicentre of the clashes with civilians been mostly affected.

The statement said several Ghanaian nationals, particularly students, have been affected by the conflict, Ghana’s Honourary Consulate in Khartoum reports that all our nationals are safe.

It said the Ghana Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, which had concurrent accreditation to the Sudan, working closing with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional, and the Honorary Consulate in Khartoum, are coordinating the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals, and plans were currently underway to secure their safe passage to Ethiopia.

“Government wishes to assure the public, in particular, families and acquaintances of Ghanaians in the Sudan that every effort is being made to ensure the safety of their loved ones until their arrival in Ghana” it said.

The statement said the Government of Ghana joined the international community to appeal to the warring factions in the Sudan to ceasefire and allow negotiations to resume for the sake of peace and safety of the people of the Sudan.

Source: GNA