AngloGold Ashanti’s 10-year development plan scaling-up infrastructural development

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine is scaling-up infrastructural development within its operational areas as part of its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) launched in July 2022.

Work is progressing steadily on the construction of an ultra-modern nine-unit school complex for Sanso, a District Police Headquarters at Bidiem, both in the Obuasi Municipality, and a 20-seater toilet facility at Anyimadukrom in the Obuasi East District.

They form part of a plethora of infrastructural development projects contained in the 10-year SEDP.

Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager Sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, expressed satisfaction at the progress of work after a tour of the various project sites.

“I am particularly excited for the fact that the contractors for the Sanso school and the police station are both Obuasi based, and the quality of work done means that they are making a strong case for local contractors which is part of the objectives of our 10-year SEDP to enhance local participation,” he observed.

On the importance of the projects, Mr. Baidoo said when completed the GH¢5 million Sanso school project which was the first of its kind in Obuasi, would contribute to enhancing access to quality education in Obuasi.

It comes with a staff common room, head teacher’s office, sickbay, kitchenette, library (book and e-library), computer lab stocked with computers and a beautiful landscape with a water fountain.

Mr. Baidoo said the construction of District Police Headquarters was in line with the company’s commitment to partner government and the local authority in enhancing security which was considered as an indispensable tool for sustainable growth and development of any community.

“We at AngloGold Ashanti are upbeat about the impact of this GH¢1 million police headquarters project in supporting the police to fight crime and ensure total security in Obuasi”.

Mr. George Alfred Koomson, Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, was positive that the completion of the Sanso school project would help address low attendance in the school.

So, it is our hope that this magnificent project will serve as a morale booster for the kids to enable them stay in school,” he reiterated.

He lauded AngloGold Ashanti for their support towards the promotion of education in Obuasi over the years.

Mr. Thomas Ofori, Assembly Member for Sanso commended AngloGold Ashanti for the school project and urged people in their operational areas to support the mining company to enable it deliver on their commitments towards making their communities better.

