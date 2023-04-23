President urges Christians to rise to their religious responsibilities

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged Christians especially Catholics to rise to their religious responsibilities to stimulate the desired transformation to enhance nation building.

According to the President, being a disciple of Christ meant one must be prepared to live his or her life according to the words and teachings of the Saviour Jesus Christ.

“The kingdom of God is indeed the central theme of the bible and therefore must be the central theme of our lives as Christians.”

President Akufo Addo said this at the Episcopal Ordination and installation of Most Reverend Samuel Nkuah-Boateng as the second Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wiawso.

The President added that the growth of the Church should not only be measured by the number of its members but also by the quality of its members who are dedicated to the spiritual virtues of Christ and are prepared to help in the building of the Church and nation.

He urged the new Bishop to pray for him and all government appointees to enable them to exercise their responsibilities with humility and integrity and pray for peace in Ghana.

The President used the opportunity to assure residents of Wiawso of government’s commitment of completing the 13-kilometer Wiawso town roads.

According to him, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has assured him that the Wiawso town roads project would be completed this year.

On January 26, 2023, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana Most Reverend Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski, announced the appointment of Reverend Monsignor Samuel Nkuah Boateng by the Holy Father Pope Francis as the new Bishop of the Wiawso Diocese, to take over from Most Reverend Joseph Kweku Essien of the Wiawso Diocese.

The Catholic Diocese of Wiawso was created on December 30, 1999, and was inaugurated in 2000 with its first bishop as Most Rev. Joseph Francis Essien.

Source: GNA