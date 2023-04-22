Ghana Integrity Initiative holds forum on land and corruption

A multi-stakeholders’ forum on land and corruption has been held to sensitise stakeholders on the Land Act 2020 (Act 1036), Guidelines on Large-scale Land-based Investments and Customary and Statutory Land Administrative processes.

It was to empower participants to hold duty-bearers accountable and make informed decisions about their land rights as well as sensitise them on existing corruption reporting mechanisms and the importance of reporting corruption.

The day’s forum, held in Tamale, was attended by traditional authorities, representatives of Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, Lands Commission, Customary Lands Secretariat, Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands, farmer-based organisations, women groups, youth groups, National Commission for Civic Education, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, civil society organisations and the media.

It was organised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) as part of its Land and Corruption in Africa project, which seeks to promote a corruption-free land sector in the country.

Mr Samuel Atta Gyarteng, Northern Regional Lands Officer, who made a presentation on the Land Act 2020 (Act 1036), and the Guidelines on Large-scale Land-based Investments at the forum, advised members of the public to apprise themselves with the law to ensure best land service delivery in the country.

Mr Gyarteng said the law specified how best to manage lands in the country adding it also specified offenses and penalties as part of efforts to fight corruption in land issues.

Limited access to information, complex laws and procedures regulating land ownership, and insufficient access to justice are some of the driving forces behind land corruption in Africa while insufficient capacity in local land offices and traditional institutions makes it more difficult for officials to support good governance practices.

It is believed that good land governance could be achieved if land administration and management are made more transparent, efficient, and participatory hence the project.

Mr Michael Okai, Project Coordinator at GII, said the Land and Corruption in Africa project would improve knowledge of citizens on ways to report and seek redress for various corruption related violations.

Source: GNA