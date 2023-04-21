There is high demand for quail eggs in Ghana

Mr Sadick Adam Ziblim, a livestock and poultry farmer in the Shai Osudoku District, says demand for quail eggs has been increasing for some time.

“Previously, persons with underlying health concerns were the ones who bought the eggs, but their numerous nutritional values and health benefits have led to an increase in demand”.

Mr. Ziblim told the Ghana News Agency that the eggs and substance were more nutritious than other eggs and had more protein, iron, and vitamins important for the body’s development.

He added that the quail substance was low in fat and ideal for persons with high blood pressure and that people from outside the country were also interested in the eggs.

According to the Poultry and Livestock Farmer, commercial quail farming had become a highly popular industry in the country, and it was profitable and easy to start compared to chicken, turkey, or duck farming, emphasizing how simple it was to manage.

Mr. Ziblim stated that practically any type of weather would be acceptable for launching a quail farming business.

Source: GNA