NEDCo disconnects power to Sports Stadium, two colleges of education over GH¢8m debt

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (NEDCo), as part of its revenue mobilisation exercise, has disconnected power supply to three state institutions for owing in excess of GH¢8 million.

The institutions are the Tamale College of Education, Bagabaga College of Education, and the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, which owe GH¢3.5 million, GH¢4.1 million, and GH¢466.000.00, respectively.

They have been ordered to pay 70 per cent of their indebtedness before power would be restored and come out with plans to urgently clear the rest of the debts.

The Tamale Technical University, which owes GH¢3.3 million, was not disconnected because it already had an arrangement with NEDCo to pay its bills on agreed schedules, and it had also promised to clear GH¢100,000.00 of the debt by Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Mr Osmani Ayuba Aludiba, the Managing Director of NEDCo, who led the revenue mobilisation exercise in Tamale, told journalists that the company was determined to sustain the project to keep it afloat.

The company would review the payment plan it had with the Tamale Technical University to quicken the pace of payment, he said.

NEDCo’s customers currently owe GH¢1.2 billion while NEDCo also owes the Volta River Authority and the Ghana Grid Company Limited GH¢1.6 billion, and GH¢481 million, respectively.

It, however, spends GH¢120 million monthly to supply power to customers but collects GH¢85 million monthly from them.

Source: GNA